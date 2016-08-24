FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey's Erdogan praises cenbank for cutting rates, calls for more rapid reductions
August 24, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan praises cenbank for cutting rates, calls for more rapid reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday praised the central bank for cutting rates again this week and called on it to rapidly reduce the cost of credit to boost employment and output.

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan also said he believed rates would come down rapidly. Erdogan, who favours growth through consumption, has repeatedly railed against the high cost of credit in Turkey, equating high interest rates with treason.

Turkey's central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates for the sixth straight month, despite high inflation and the threat of credit rating downgrades, saying the adverse market impact of last month's failed coup had all but reversed. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
