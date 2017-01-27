FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 7 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says favours use of central bank policy rate, not rate corridor - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he favoured the use of a single central bank policy rate and wanted to do away with the interest rate corridor which the bank uses to set policy, newspapers reported on Friday.

"I am somebody who defends the ending of the floor and ceiling interest rate and just leaving the policy rate," the Hurriyet newspaper cited Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane returning from Africa.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler

