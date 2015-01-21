FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says central bank rate cut insufficient
January 21, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says central bank rate cut insufficient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday it was impossible to see the central bank’s 50-basis point rate cut a day earlier as sufficient and said securing investment and employment was impossible with current rates.

Erdogan, who has repeatedly called for looser monetary policy, told a news conference that the bank had still “not got the message” on interest rates and would continue to be criticised if it continued to take “wrong steps”.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

