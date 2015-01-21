Turkey's Erdogan says central bank rate cut insufficient

ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday it was impossible to see the central bank’s 50-basis point rate cut a day earlier as sufficient and said securing investment and employment was impossible with current rates.

Erdogan, who has repeatedly called for looser monetary policy, told a news conference that the bank had still “not got the message” on interest rates and would continue to be criticised if it continued to take “wrong steps”.