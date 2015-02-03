FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says lower rates bring slower inflation, boost investment
#Market News
February 3, 2015

Turkey's Erdogan says lower rates bring slower inflation, boost investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his view on Tuesday that reduced interest rates bring lower inflation and attract investment, hours after the central bank bucked government pressure and ruled out an early rate cut.

“Let’s look at where inflation was when interest rates fell ... If we look at when we attracted investment and the level of interest rates, you’ll see this assessment,” Erdogan said in comments broadcast live on TRT.

Erdogan has repeatedly said he believes the central bank should trim rates to encourage economic growth. But the bank said it would not hold an early interim monetary policy meeting after January inflation data on Tuesday showed prices rose faster than expeected. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Ece Toksabay and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
