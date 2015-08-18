FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish c.bank to increase amount sold at forex auctions when needed
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish c.bank to increase amount sold at forex auctions when needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Monday it would increase the amount sold at its daily foreign exchange auctions when necessary due to increased volatility in financial markets.

“On days when deemed necessary due to excessive volatility, the FX selling auction amount may be increased by up to $70 million above the pre-announced minimum amount,” the bank said in a statement.

It had previously said it would add $30 million to the pre-announced minimum, when needed.

Reporting by Nevzat Davranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.