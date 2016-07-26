Turkey's cenbank does not have forex target, Cetinkaya says

ANKARA, July 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank does not have a nominal or real foreign exchange rate target, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.

Cetinkaya made the comment at a presentation in Ankara. Turkey's lira touched a record low of 3.0970 against the U.S. dollar last week, hit by investor concern in the aftermath of a failed military coup as President Tayyip Erdogan announced a state of emergency. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Michael Georgy)