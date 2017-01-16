FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Turkish banks use 11 bln lira from central bank's late liquidity window -data
January 16, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 7 months ago

Turkish banks use 11 bln lira from central bank's late liquidity window -data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkish banks have used 11 billion lira ($2.91 billion) from the central bank's late liquidity window at 10 percent after it tightened funding taps to try to shore up the currency, central bank data showed on Monday.

Price quotations for the Borsa Istanbul repo market were removed earlier on Monday after some funding was provided at 8.5 percent, bankers said. The move meant further liquidity needs would be met through the late liquidity window at 10 percent.

$1 = 3.7794 liras Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

