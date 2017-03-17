FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Turkish central bank liquidity steps push funding cost up some 50 bp - bankers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 5 months ago

Turkish central bank liquidity steps push funding cost up some 50 bp - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank on Friday pushed the average cost of funding up around 50 basis points from a day earlier, when it tightened policy at its rate-setting meeting, bankers said.

The bank took an unorthodox tightening step on Thursday, hiking the cost of funds from its "late liquidity window" by 75 basis points while leaving conventional policy rates on hold ahead of April's landmark political referendum.

On Friday, it set the level of funding at 9.25 percent at 5 billion lira. Most of the market's remaining funding needs will have to be met at 11.75 percent at the "late liquidity window".

With Friday's liquidity move, the average cost of funding has risen 300 basis points since late January. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.