UPDATE 1-Inflation target should be set with government - Turkey cenbank chief

By Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s inflation target should be set together with the government, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday, a marked departure from the norm in the European Union that Ankara aspires to join.

Presenting the central bank’s monetary and exchange rate policy for 2016, Basci steered clear of giving investors any signals on policy, sticking to an “optimistic” inflation target for 5 percent for the next three years.

The central bank will face a crucial credibility test when it meets to decide policy on Dec. 22. If it fails to follow through on previous hints and does not raise rates it tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve, that will further undermine investor confidence in its independence, say analysts.

“We think the government should be involved in deciding the inflation target,” Basci said, adding that was different from the EU, where the target is set solely by the European Central Bank.

He said he saw inflation falling to 6.5 percent by the end of next year. Inflation was running at 8.1 percent in November and above 7 percent for the three previous months.

The central bank was “optimistic” on inflation, said Ozgur Altug, chief economist of BGC Partners.

“Governor Basci did not give a clear message but we continue to foresee that the Bank should hike its policy rate... once the Fed starts to tighten,” he said in a note to clients.

Economists have argued that Turkey is long overdue for an interest rate rise to rein in inflation and put a floor under the lira. The bank’s refusal to do so has helped send the currency to series of record lows.

President Tayyip Erdogan equates high borrowing costs with treason. But Basci has indicated that Turkey may raise rates once the Fed does. (Additional reporting by Melih Aslan and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)