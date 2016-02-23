FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey central bank keeps rates on hold for 12th straight month
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the 12th month running on Tuesday, a widely expected move that is likely only to heighten concerns about its reluctance to tackle inflation head-on.

The bank has abstained from tightening even as rising food costs and a weakening lira currency have sent inflation to its highest in more than a year, at more than 9.5 percent, a level that Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek has warned could seriously threaten growth potential.

The bank’s lack of action has only deepened the impression it is bowing to political pressure to keep borrowing costs down. President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against high interest rates in Turkey.

The bank also kept its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent and its overall lending rate at 10.75 percent.

All 17 analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank would keep all three rates on hold. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ralph Boulton)

