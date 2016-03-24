FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey keeps main interest rate on hold, but cuts upper band
March 24, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Turkey keeps main interest rate on hold, but cuts upper band

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the 13th consecutive month on Thursday but cut its overnight lending rate, the upper end of its rate corridor, by 25 basis points to 10.5 percent.

The decision was taken at Governor Erdem Basci’s last policy meeting before his current term ends.

Economists have said the central bank is overdue for a rate hike, citing stubborn inflation. Its refusal to raise interest rates has sparked concern it may be yielding to pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly railed against high borrowing costs.

As well as keeping the main repo rate at 7.5 percent, the bank kept its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. It cut the overnight lending rate to 10.5 percent from 10.75 percent.

All 26 analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to leave the lower band of its interest rate corridor unchanged. One analyst forecast a hike in the repo rate and seven forecast the upper band of the corridor would be lowered by 25-50 basis points.

