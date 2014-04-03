Turkish C.Bank gov-current tight policy sufficient for inflation risks

ISTANBUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank governor said the bank’s tight monetary policy matched inflation risks but they would not hesitate to take additional measures if needed.

He also said first quarter data confirmed the bank’s optimistic stance on growth.

“The current tight monetary stance continues, and we think it will be sufficient for upside inflation risks. We will not refrain from taking additional measures if necessary,” he told Turkish television during an interview in London. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Ece Toksabay, writing by Alexandra Hudson)