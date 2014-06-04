Turkey inflation flattens, weak lira impact wanes-central bank

ANKARA, June 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s annual inflation was relatively flat in May as the accumulated impact of Turkish lira weakness declined, the central bank said on Wednesday in its monthly report on price developments.
The current level of inflation in the manufacturing industry has been an indicator that cost side pressures on consumer price inflation remains strong, the bank said, a day after May figures showed annual inflation remained above the bank’s year-end forecast.
