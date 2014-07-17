FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Turkish central bank cuts one-week repo rate to 8.25 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 17, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Turkish central bank cuts one-week repo rate to 8.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show cut in borrowing rate)

ISTANBUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank cut its one-week repo rate by 50 basis points to 8.25 percent on Thursday, saying inflation was falling and global liquidity conditions were improving.

The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent but cut its overnight borrowing rate to 7.5 percent from 8 percent.

All 16 economists in a Reuters survey forecast a cut in the main one-week repo rate, with 12 predicting a 50 basis point cut. Twelve forecast no change in the bank’s overnight lending rate, although three predicted a 50 basis point cut. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.