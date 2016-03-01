FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish central bank says Feb indicators suggest food inflation downtrend
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish central bank says Feb indicators suggest food inflation downtrend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said leading indicators for February suggested a downtrend in food inflation, while annual energy inflation is seen falling due to oil price developments, according to minutes of its latest meeting, released on Tuesday.

“In sum, energy prices continue to affect inflation favourably, while other cost factors limit the improvement in the core inflation trend,” the bank said in the summary of its monetary policy committee meeting on Feb. 23, where it left key interest rates on hold. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.