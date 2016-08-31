FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Falling tourism revenue to hit Turkish current acct, growth - cenbank
August 31, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Falling tourism revenue to hit Turkish current acct, growth - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Falling tourism revenues are expected to limit improvements in Turkey's current account balance, employment levels and economic growth, the central bank said on Wednesday, but said core inflation was expected to maintain its downward trend.

In the minutes of its last monetary policy committee meeting, published on Wednesday, the bank said the pace and timing of its moves to simplify monetary policy would depend on inflation developments. The bank has longstanding plans to move towards a single interest rate.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

