Turkish PM Erdogan says central bank should lower interest rates
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish PM Erdogan says central bank should lower interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the central bank should hold an extraordinary meeting and lower interest rates, sending the lira lower.

The lira weakened to 2.1460 against dollar by 0657 GMT after Erdogan’s comments, from 2.1350 beforehand.

The central bank raised interest rates massively in an emergency meeting in January despite heavy government pressure to keep rates low as the country entered an election cycle. It has kept them there since. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)

