Turkish PM urges central bank to cut rates further
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish PM urges central bank to cut rates further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu urged the Turkish central bank on Tuesday to carry out bigger interest rate cuts to boost the economy, speaking in Budapest shortly after the bank delivered a rate reduction.

“Developments in global commodity prices, domestic political stability and falling inflation led us to expect larger cuts,” Davutoglu told a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Turkey’s central bank trimmed its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, taking action in the face of falling inflation. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than)

