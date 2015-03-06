FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says to talk with central bank governor on lira
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says to talk with central bank governor on lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would hold talks with Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci and Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan after the lira’s decline to record lows, but did not say when the discussions would take place.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said an “interest rate lobby” was at work in the lira’s slide and that those who invest excessively in the dollar could be “left stranded”. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

