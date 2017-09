ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank plans to employ a tight liquidity policy for as long needed, it said on Wednesday, adding that inflation expectations have not yet reached “desired levels”.

The bank made the comments in a presentation to economists a day after it kept rates on hold at its monthly policy-setting meeting. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)