Political split clouds future of Turkey's central bank chief

ISTANBUL/ANKARA, March 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank governor will preside over the final policy meeting of his term this week amid uncertainty over who might replace him after he angered President Tayyip Erdogan by refusing to cut interest rates.

With expectations that Erdem Basci’s mandate may not be renewed, the lack of clarity over who would succeed him if he goes is unnerving investors already worried about political influence over monetary policy.

Erdogan has sharply criticised Basci’s policy approach, arguing that Turkey needs lower interest rates despite high inflation to stoke growth.

Other senior figures in government see him as a steady hand in difficult economic times, and fear Turkey can ill-afford a disruptive change at the top of the central bank when it is facing growing economic headwinds.

“As of now there is no agreement on any name. However, the appointment will be made through compromise,” said one senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

“A month is a very long time by Turkish standards.”

Basci’s term ends on April 19. He could serve another five years, but the appointment needs both government and presidential approval, raising doubts about his future.

The terms of four other members of the seven-person monetary policy committee (MPC) will also end by November.

“On the government side the inclination seems to be to go with Basci for another term. It would be the right step to continue with an experienced name now,” a second government official told Reuters.

”But Erdogan and some officials at the presidency are more in favour of a name who would cut rates.

“It’s on a knife-edge. A negative signal shouldn’t be sent to the markets, there should be a compromise between the government and the presidency, but the likelihood of the presidency being insistent is high.”

Officials in Erdogan’s office declined to comment.

Erdogan has repeatedly called for lower rates to spur growth, equating higher financing costs with treason and railing against what he has in the past called an “interest rate lobby” of speculators who want higher rates.

Economists say Turkey’s central bank needs to hike rates to rein in inflation and its resistance to doing so has sparked worries about political interference in monetary policy.

“I can’t be persistently optimistic about Turkey because the governor’s appointment in April will bring about many risks for markets,” said Atilla Yesilada of business consultancy Global Source Partners.

“Firstly, it is very likely that cracks between Davutoglu and Erdogan will come to the surface. Secondly, the appointment of a pro-low interest name may hit the markets.”

The central bank has missed its 5 percent inflation target for the last five years. Annual inflation was 8.78 percent at the end of February, above the central bank’s year-end forecast of 7.5 percent.

The central bank is expected to keep its main interest rate on hold for the 13th consecutive month when its policy committee meets on Thursday.

Two presidential aides have said it should cut the upper band of the interest rate corridor it uses to manage liquidity.

Market conditions may also have an impact on Basci’s future, according to Ugur Gurses, a former central banker and columnist in the Hurriyet newspaper.

“If the lira keeps appreciating that will strengthen Erdogan’s hand. But if the climate in markets turns negative then the inclination may be to keep Basci,” he said. (Editing by Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans)