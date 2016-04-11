Turkey set to name new governor from within central bank - Simsek/Anadolu

ISTANBUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday the new central bank governor would be from within the bank and would be identified “today or tomorrow”, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The term of current Governor Erdem Basci expires on April 19 and uncertainty over whether he will be reappointed or someone else named in his place has unsettled financial markets. The lira firmed to 2.8230 to the dollar after Simsek’s comments. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)