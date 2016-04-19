FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-New Turkish cenbank chief says aims to keep inflation on target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Umit Bektas

ANKARA, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s new central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya vowed on Tuesday to try to keep inflation in line with targets, maintain a close eye on financial stability and improve communication in order to bolster the bank’s credibility.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Ankara at which he officially took over from outgoing governor Erdem Basci, Cetinkaya said technical capacity and high-quality communication were crucial to the bank’s trustworthiness.

Cetinkaya holds his first policy meeting as governor on Wednesday and is expected to cut the upper band of Turkey’s interest rate corridor by 50 basis points, according to a Reuters poll.

“Central banks exist to support economic stability ... The most effective tool in this respect is credibility,” he said.

“In this respect, taking steps to strengthen communication in the coming period will bring crucial benefits.”

Investors fear Cetinkaya may not be able to resist political pressure on the central bank for deep rate cuts, despite Turkey’s persistently high inflation.

President Tayyip Erdogan and his advisors have repeatedly railed against high interest rates, saying they cause higher inflation, a stance at odds with orthodox economics.

The 40-year-old Cetinkaya remains something of an unknown quantity. An Islamic banker without formal training in economics, Cetinkaya had been a deputy governor at the central bank since June 2012. (Additional reporting by Seda Sezer in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)

