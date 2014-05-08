Turkish cbank to keep tight stance but lower policy rate possible -Kenc

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Turkish monetary policy will stay tight until there is a “significant improvement” in the inflation outlook but that does not rule out the possibility of a slightly lower policy rate, deputy central bank governor Turalay Kenc said on Thursday.

“The good thing about the inflation outlook is inflation expectations have deteriorated but the deterioration is really quite ... moderate,” Kenc told a conference organised by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities in London.

“We will maintain tight monetary policy until there is a significant improvement in the inflation outlook,” he said, but added: “A slightly lower policy rate would still give you a tight monetary policy stance.”