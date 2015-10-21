UPDATE 2-Turkish c.bank keeps rates steady but signals tighter policy ahead

* All interest rates kept on hold as election looms

* Inflation remains high, but growth slowing

* Change in wording signals tighter policy, economists say (Adds economist comment, details)

By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled a tighter policy ahead, shying away from a hike ahead of a Nov. 1 election and waiting to take its cue from an expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Economists expect Turkey to raise rates at some point to bolster the weak lira and fight high inflation. But the central bank has signalled it wants to wait to see the impact of an expected Fed move before adjusting its own policy.

The bank left its main one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent for the eighth month in a row, as expected by all 15 economists in a Reuters poll.

It said that it would maintain tight monetary policy in line with inflation expectations and that exchange rate movements were delaying an improvement in core indicators.

“Taking into account inflation expectations, pricing behaviour and the course of other factors affecting inflation, the tight monetary policy stance will be maintained,” the bank said in a statement following its monetary policy meeting.

In previous statements the bank (TCMB) had referred to maintaining a “cautious” policy until there was a “significant improvement in the inflation outlook”, a change in wording highlighted by economists.

“We think the TCMB is preparing for a tighter monetary policy in the period ahead. The inflation outlook makes this necessary,” said Garanti Invest economist Gizem Oztok Altinsac.

Doubts over the outcome of next month’s parliamentary election - the fourth national vote in less than two years - have taken a toll on the economy, with foreign investors staying on the sidelines and growth slowing.

The ruling AK Party is hoping to regain the single-party majority it lost at a previous election in June, although polls indicate it will struggle to do so.

The lira, little changed at 2.9055 against the dollar after the rate decision, has weakened some 20 percent this year but has rebounded off record lows on prospects of the Fed pushing its expected rate hike back to next year.

Once the U.S. central bank does raise rates, emerging markets such as Turkey are expected to follow suit to defend their currencies against a surging dollar.

Turkey’s central bank has faced sustained political pressure in the past to keep monetary policy loose, with President Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly calling for rate cuts and even equating high rates with treason.

But inflation remains stubbornly high, with the year-end headline figure seen at 8.25 percent, according to the central bank’s latest survey. Consumer confidence has meanwhile slumped and the government this month cut its growth forecasts for the next three years.

The bank kept the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent, the overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent and the primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent. (Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Hugh Lawson)