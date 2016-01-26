FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish cenbank to tell government collective effort needed against inflation
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish cenbank to tell government collective effort needed against inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will tell the government in a letter that a collective effort is needed to lower inflation, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Tuesday as he announced the bank’s quarterly inflation report.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, in charge of the economy, has said battling inflation will be this year’s main challenge. But a sharp rise in the minimum wage, hikes in electricity prices and taxes, and President Tayyip Erdogan’s preference for low rates to boost growth are all obstacles.

Basci also said he was happy with the relatively flat yield curve under the central bank’s current policy framework. Commercial loans were growing faster than consumer loans, he said, which would help price stability. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall, David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.