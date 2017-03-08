Turkish cenbank expects downward inflation trend by mid-year, governor says

DENIZLI, Turkey, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation is expected to trend downward by the middle of the year with the support of a tight monetary stance, Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

In a speech at a business conference in the western city of Denizli, Cetinkaya also said the bank would closely monitor pricing behaviour and further monetary tightening could be implemented if necessary. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)