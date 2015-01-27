FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank says to base policies on inflation trend
January 27, 2015

Turkish central bank says to base policies on inflation trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it will continue to act decisively to bring down inflation, and make future policy decisions conditional on the pace of improvement in the inflation outlook.

It also said in the minutes of last week’s policy meeting that January indicators signaled a possible decline in annual food inflation, while seasonally-adjusted data pointed to sustained improvement in the underlying trend of core inflation indicators.

Earlier on Tuesday, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said the bank may hold an early monetary policy meeting next week and discuss an interest rate cut if inflation continues to fall sharply. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

