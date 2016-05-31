FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank to maintain tight monetary policy stance, remains cautious on inflation
May 31, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Turkish central bank to maintain tight monetary policy stance, remains cautious on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - The improvement in Turkey’s underlying core inflation trend remains limited, necessitating the maintenance of a tight liquidity policy stance, the Turkish central bank said in the minutes of its latest policy meeting, released on Tuesday.

Inflation has recorded a notable decline driven mainly by unprocessed food prices, the bank said in the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting.

However, the bank said that given the elevated core inflation, it is important to remain cautious about the inflation outlook. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Behiye Salen Taner; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
