Turkey's cenbank says will continue to take extra stability measures

ANKARA, July 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will continue to take extra measures to support financial stability, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday, after a failed coup attempt briefly roiled markets.

Cetinkaya also said at a presentation in Ankara that the bank's liquidity measures, taken in the wake of the attempted putsch, helped limit volatility in markets.

He said the monetary policy stance will depend on the inflation outlook in the coming period. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Michael Georgy)