Turkish cbank says to provide unlimited liquidity to banks
July 17, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Turkish cbank says to provide unlimited liquidity to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Sunday it will cut the commission on daily liquidity options for banks to zero and that it will provide unlimited liquidity to banks to maintain effective operation of the financial markets.

The moves follow a coup attempt on Friday night which is likely to further undermine fragile investor confidence in Turkey ahead of the opening of financial markets on Monday.

The bank said in a statement it would take all necessary measures to protect financial stability and that all central bank markets and systems will stay open until transactions are complete. If needed, it would increase the current $50 billion foreign depot limit.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
