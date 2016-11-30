FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkey's interest rate hike was technical, economy minister says
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey's interest rate hike was technical, economy minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's decision to hike interest rates this month was a "technical requirement" and, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday, adding he did not fault the bank for the move.

Zeybekci also said in a speech in Ankara that he nevertheless remained opposed to higher interest rates. President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called on the bank to lower rates, to spur spending and boost a flagging economy.

Turkey's central bank this month raised rates for the first time in nearly three years, hiking its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to prop up a tumbling lira. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.