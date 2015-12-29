FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey cenbank expects inflation indicators to remain elevated - minutes
December 29, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey cenbank expects inflation indicators to remain elevated - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank expects inflation indicators to continue at elevated levels for some time, with the desired decrease yet to be seen, the bank said in the minutes of its last policy meeting released on Tuesday.

The central bank kept rates on hold at the Dec.22 meeting, shocking investors who had widely expected it to hike interest rates to rein in inflation. Its decision has increased concern about political influence over monetary policy. President Tayyip Erdogan has frequently railed against high interest rates. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by David Dolan, editing by Jonny Hogg)

