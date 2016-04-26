FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish leading indicators hint at April unprocessed food inflation fall-cenbank
April 26, 2016

Turkish leading indicators hint at April unprocessed food inflation fall-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Leading indicators in Turkey hint at a notable decline in unprocessed food inflation in April but the improvement in core inflation has been limited, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said its policy stance will remain tight against the inflation outlook, stabilizing for forex liquidity and supportive of financial stability. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

