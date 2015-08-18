FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey cenbank says to narrow rates corridor as part of normalisation processs
August 18, 2015

Turkey cenbank says to narrow rates corridor as part of normalisation processs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank plans to narrow the interest rate corridor around its benchmark one-week repo rate once global monetary policies start to normalise, it said on Tuesday, as part of a “roadmap” released to prepare for such policy changes.

In the document released on its website, the central bank also said the “flexibility” of foreign exchange selling auctions would be increased in order to stem exchange rate volatility. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
