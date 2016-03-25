FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank says took 'measured' step towards simplifying policy
March 25, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Turkish central bank says took 'measured' step towards simplifying policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it decided to take a “measured” step towards policy simplification at its meeting this week, given the easing in global volatility and the lessening need for a wide interest rate corridor.

In a presentation to economists, published on its website, the bank said improvement in the underlying core inflation trend remained limited, necessitating the maintenance of a tight liquidity stance.

The bank cut the upper end of its interest rate corridor by 25 basis points at Thursday’s monetary policy committee meeting, a largely symbolic move at the last meeting of Governor Erdem Basci’s current term. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

