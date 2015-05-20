FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's central bank leaves main interest rate unchanged
May 20, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's central bank leaves main interest rate unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Wednesday, refraining from monetary policy tweaks ahead of a June 7 parliamentary election that comes at a time of flagging growth and a volatile lira.

All 19 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to leave rates on hold. President Tayyip Erdogan has halted his calls for rate cuts in recent weeks after they led to concerns about political interference in monetary policy. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson / Nick Tattersall)

