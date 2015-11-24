Turkish central bank keeps rates on hold, awaiting Fed move

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Tuesday, opting to sit tight at its first meeting since a Nov. 1 election as it waits for an expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

All 14 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank to keep the one-week repo rate unchanged.

The bank also kept its overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)