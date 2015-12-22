FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank holds interest rates in surprise move
December 22, 2015

Turkish central bank holds interest rates in surprise move

ISTANBUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its main one-week repo interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Tuesday, a surprise move that is likely to heighten concern about threats to its independence.

The bank also held its overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent and its overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent.

Fourteen of 16 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the repo rate and overnight borrowing rate to rise, most tipping half percentage-point moves. None expected a change in the lending rate, the upper band of the interest rate ‘corridor’. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan and John Stonestreet)

