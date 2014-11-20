FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank keeps rates unchanged on inflation outlook
November 20, 2014

Turkish central bank keeps rates unchanged on inflation outlook

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, keeping policy tight as it battles stubborn inflation.

The bank left its one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent, its overnight lending rate at 11.25 percent, its primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent.

In a Reuters poll of 16 economists, 15 expected no change in the one-week repo rate while one forecast a cut to 7.75 percent. Two forecast a 75 basis point cut in the overnight borrowing rate, and two predicted cuts in the overnight lending rate.

Turkey is struggling to control inflation even as its economy slows and conflict intensifies in neighbouring countries. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick Tattersall)

