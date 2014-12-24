Turkish central bank keeps rates unchanged, eyes inflation

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its main interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, opting to keep policy tight as it awaits a sustained improvement in inflation expectations.

Those expectations have come down due to falls in oil and commodity prices, but only one of 18 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to cut key rates on Wednesday.

The bank left its one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent, its overnight lending rate at 11.25 percent, its primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)