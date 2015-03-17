Turkey's central bank leaves rates unchanged, resists political pressure

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left interest rates on hold on Tuesday as the lira’s slide to record lows risks stoking inflation, resisting political pressure to cut ahead of a June election.

The bank left the one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending rate remained at 10.75 percent and the primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent.

In a Reuters poll last week, only one economist out of 21 forecast a 25 basis-point cut in the repo rate, with the others forecasting it would remain unchanged.