FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's central bank leaves rates unchanged as election looms
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's central bank leaves rates unchanged as election looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left key interest rates on hold on Wednesday, even as the lira’s slide to record lows against the dollar risks fuelling inflation, holding fire as a June 7 parliamentary election looms.

The bank left the one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending rate remained at 10.75 percent and the primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent.

All 16 economists in a Reuters poll expected the bank to leave rates on hold at its monetary policy committee meeting. Pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to cut rates has eased off in recent weeks. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Toby Chopra/Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.