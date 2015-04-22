Turkey's central bank leaves rates unchanged as election looms

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left key interest rates on hold on Wednesday, even as the lira’s slide to record lows against the dollar risks fuelling inflation, holding fire as a June 7 parliamentary election looms.

The bank left the one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending rate remained at 10.75 percent and the primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent.

All 16 economists in a Reuters poll expected the bank to leave rates on hold at its monetary policy committee meeting. Pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to cut rates has eased off in recent weeks. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Toby Chopra/Nick Tattersall)