RPT-Turkey's central bank keeps rates on hold ahead of election
October 21, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Turkey's central bank keeps rates on hold ahead of election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank kept all of its interest rates on hold on Wednesday, shying away from a policy change ahead of a Nov. 1 election and waiting to take its cue from an anticipated move on rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The bank kept its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent, the overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent.

All 15 economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast no change in rates. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

