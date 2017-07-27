UPDATE 2-Still hawkish, Turkey's central bank keeps rates steady

(Adds economist comment, details, background)

By Daren Butler and David Dolan

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank left key interest rates unchanged for the second straight month on Thursday, sticking to a hawkish stance as it balances double-digit inflation with President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for cheaper credit.

As expected, the bank kept its late liquidity window -- the highest of the multiple instruments it uses to set policy -- at 12.25 percent and left the benchmark repo rate at 8 percent.

"The central bank will continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of the price stability objective," the bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement. "A tight stance in monetary policy will be maintained until the inflation outlook displays a significant improvement."

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had predicted the bank would leave the repo rate unchanged, as well as the overnight lending rate, at 9.25 percent, and the overnight borrowing rate, at 7.25 percent. Those rates were also unchanged.

The central bank's resistance to lifting the repo rate has triggered some concern among investors about its independence in the face of criticism from Erdogan.

"The statement accompanying today's decision... once again struck a relatively hawkish note," William Jackson of Capital Economics said in a note to clients. "Our sense, though, is that this hawkish stance will not last for too much longer."

'Enemy' Erdogan

The meeting is the third since Turks narrowly backed constitutional changes in an April referendum granting Erdogan sweeping new powers. Erdogan, who calls himself an "enemy" of interest rates, wants to make it cheaper to borrow money, to spur construction and boost growth.

After reaching an 8 1/2-year high in April, inflation has eased for the past two months. But at 10.9 percent, it remains more than double the government's stated 5 percent target.

"It would seem likely that the sharp fall in inflation that we expect over the next six months will open the door to monetary easing," Capital Economics' Jackson said. "We think this is most likely to happen right towards the end of the year."

The lira gained to 3.5245 after the announcement from 3.5285 immediately before the decision.

The meeting marked the first time that Omer Duman, elected to the bank's board in April, participated in a committee meeting.