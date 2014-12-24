UPDATE 1-Turkey holds interest rates steady awaiting inflation fall

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank kept interest rates on hold on Wednesday despite a recent fall in inflation expectations and said it would keep policy tight until there is a clear improvement in the outlook for prices.

The bank, which is battling to bring down inflation even as the economy slows and fighting drags on in neighbouring countries, left its one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent as forecast by 17 of 18 economists polled by Reuters. One economist had expected a rate cut to 8.00 percent.

The central bank has been helped on the price front by the recent tumble in oil and commodity prices.

But it has also had to contend with a renewed fall in the lira amid an emerging market sell-off and investor caution after media arrests in the latest move against what President Tayyip Erdogan calls a terrorist network conspiring to topple him.

The lira, which hit a record low against the dollar last week, was virtually unchanged from before the data, trading at 2.3227 as of 1214 GMT. The 10-year benchmark bond was unchanged at 8.01 percent.

After hiking rates sharply in January to halt a slide in the lira, the central bank cut rates in May, June, July and August before leaving them on hold in the following three months.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Dec. 10 lower oil prices could help inflation fall close to the bank’s 5 percent medium-term target next year, with a strong fall possible in the first four months.

That reinforced expectations the bank would have more room to lower interest rates in the coming months, with growth slowing and parliamentary elections due in June.

Growth slowed to 1.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, well below a Reuters forecast of 3 percent, making the government’s 4 percent full-year target look optimistic.

Both government ministers and Erdogan have repeatedly called for lower rates to support growth. The ruling AK Party has built its reputation partly on rapid economic development.

The central bank kept its overnight lending rate at 11.25 percent, its primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent.

The average forecast for year-end inflation fell to 9.02 percent this month from November’s 9.22 percent, a central bank survey showed on Dec. 19. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)