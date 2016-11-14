FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkish central bank to hold fewer policy meetings - Simsek
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 9 months ago

Turkish central bank to hold fewer policy meetings - Simsek

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The number of Turkish central bank monetary policy meetings will be reduced to 'at least eight' a year from one each month, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek was reported as saying by state-run Anadolu Agency.

The step comes after the central bank, which uses multiple rates to set policy, made a series of cuts to the top end of its interest rate "corridor" this year as it moves toward a single rate of funding and a simplification of policy.

"The central bank has to a large extent simplified its monetary policy," Anadolu on Sunday quoted Simsek as saying. An adjustment would be made in the central bank law, he said.

The reduction in the number of meetings would give the central bank more time to establish an effective policy based on the analysis of fundamental trends "purified of short-term volatility", Simsek was quoted as saying.

"There will finally be a single policy rate and this will not change very often," he said. "In this sense, a four-week period is thought to be very short because the central bank wants to be able to see the general trend."

He said the change would be in line with the practice in developed economies. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.