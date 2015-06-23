Turkey's central bank keeps rates unchanged after election

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, resisting government pressure for cuts after a June 7 election left the ruling AK Party without a majority for the first time in more than a decade.

The bank kept its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending rate remained at 10.75 percent and the primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent.

All 18 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to leave rates on hold. Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci renewed his call for lower interest rates on Monday, signaling further government pressure on the central bank. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)