August 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Turkish cenbank says to stick to tight policy after cutting rates again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain tight monetary policy given inflation expectations, after cutting interest rates for the sixth straight month in line with a call from President Tayyip Erdogan for cheaper credit.

The bank also said in a statement that it would take measured steps toward policy simplification.

It cut the overnight lending rate, the highest of the multiple rates it uses to set policy, by 25 basis points to 8.5 percent. It kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold.

Reporting by Daren Butler, Humeyra Pamuk, Can Sezer and Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
