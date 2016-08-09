FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank cuts reserve mechanism to boost liquidity
August 9, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Turkish central bank cuts reserve mechanism to boost liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank cut reserve requirement ratios by 50 basis points on Tuesday as part of moves to boost liquidity which it said could provide up to 1.1 billion lira ($370 million) and $600 million to the financial sector.

The bank also said it was adjusting its reserve option coefficients for some tranches of its forex and gold facilities, according to a statement. Turkish banking stocks rose 1.6 percent after the announcement.

$1 = 2.9810 liras Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Asli Kandemir

